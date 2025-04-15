Be True Tattoo and Piercing hosts fundraiser for Hearts of Hope

Be True Tattoo and Piercing is hosting a special flash event to benefit Hearts of Hope.

On April 19 from noon until 9 p.m., the artist will provide flash designs at a discount price. 100% of proceeds made from these designs will be donated to Hearts of Hope, non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children and families affected by abuse.

Hearts of Hope provides essential services for victims of sexual and physical abuse, as well as those who have witnessed violent crimes. They offer educational programs, advocacy, empowerment services, and mental health and medical care to help heal families impacted by trauma.

Be True Tattoo and Piercing, 2014 Johnston Street, is hosting the event to help support Hearts of Hope.

"This event is a chance for community members to support a truly important cause while getting unique tattoos designed specifically for the event. Whether you're looking for a meaningful piece of art or simply want to give back, this is the perfect opportunity to make a difference," organizers say.

For more about Be True, click here.

For more about Hearts of Hope, click here.

If you're not looking for a tattoo but you'd still like to help, click here.