Be the Spark That Saves

SCOTT, La. — For decades, the Scott Fire Department has been a cornerstone of emergency response in the 'Boudin Capital of the World,' and now it's time for the organization's annual fundraiser to keep providing those critical services.

Since its founding in the 1950s, the Scott Fire Department has relied heavily on community donations and fundraising events throughout the year to continue serving residents with critical services. The funds raised will go directly toward supporting operations and firefighters by:



Purchasing critical personal protective equipment



Maintaining and repairing response vehicles



Providing ongoing firefighter training



Acquiring new life-saving equipment

SFD

Chris Domingue, Deputy Fire Chief for the Scott Fire Department, tells KATC that these donations are necessary to keep the stations running efficiently.

"I mean, the cost of fuel, and it's going back to the citizens. You know, because when we make a run, especially out in the parish, you're sending a couple of fire trucks, a tanker truck and then the personnel," Domingue said.

That's why he encourages anyone who can give back to the department to do so.

"That's just another way of helping us help you and protect you," he said.

The department will be mailing postcards that ask for your donation, but you can also make a contribution on their website by clicking here.