Basin Arts launches 'Laffy Raffy' 2026

Basin Arts has launched the return of its spring community raffle fundraiser, ''Laffy Raffy,'' with tickets on sale through the end of March.

The annual raffle highlights collaborations between local Lafayette businesses and the area’s artist community while raising funds to support the nonprofit arts organization celebrating its 10th year.

Tickets cost $10 each, and there is no limit on how many tickets participants may purchase. Buyers can choose which prize package they would like to enter.

Four prize packages are available:



Foodies of Lafayette Package, featuring dining-related prizes from local restaurants and businesses.

Art & Design Package, highlighting artwork and creative items from local artists and designers.

Family Fun Package, centered on family-friendly activities and experiences.

Lafayette Experience Package, featuring prizes that showcase local attractions and culture.

All proceeds from ticket sales support Basin Arts’ mission to continue creating a vibrant and sustainable arts community in Lafayette.

Tickets are available now through March 31, and winners will be announced online April 2.