Barricades line Lafayette’s parade route as Carnival season ramps up

LAFAYETTE, La. — With Carnival season ramping up, Lafayette Public Works crews have installed approximately 5,500 barricades along 4.5 miles of the parade route to ensure the safety of parade-goers and participants.

The barricades, which began going up Thursday, are part of a coordinated effort by the Department of Public Works. “It's for the safety of the pedestrians, for the parade-goers, so we can keep the parade in the middle and the pedestrians on the outside, and it's easier for the police to monitor the parade route,” Street Superintendent Steve Viator said.

While the barricades have led to backed-up traffic along sections of the Krewe of Rio parade route, business owners say it’s all part of celebrating Mardi Gras in Lafayette. Jacey Simon, owner of Spoiled Dog Spa, has operated in the area for 20 years and recognizes the routine. “We do have a lot of traffic, but we know, we prepare. We know that starting weekend of when Mardi Gras starts to party, those barricades come up,” Simon said.

Simon notes that, if anything, the slower traffic means more visibility for her business, adding that Carnival season typically provides a boost, drawing customers from across Acadiana and beyond. “It brings in people even from out of town. So being here in the shopping center, we just take full advantage of it,” Simon said.

She emphasized that the barricades offer safety alongside the chance for locals to celebrate Carnival at home. “We're just lucky that we get to do that here in Lafayette. We don't have to travel anywhere else to do it. So I think it's awesome. I think it's great for our community,” Simon said.

City officials and business owners alike encourage residents and visitors to plan for traffic and enjoy the festivities safely as Mardi Gras kicks off in Lafayette.

