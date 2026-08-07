Back-to-school sleep tips: What parents should know before the first bell

LAFAYETTE — As children return to school, Dr. Shalini Choudhary, a family medicine physician, is urging parents to ensure their kids are getting enough sleep, as adequate sleep plays a key role in children's health and academic performance.

"It's very important for the overall well-being of the child's health," Choudhary said. "It helps in brain development of the kid. It helps having good memory and good recapitulation for school performance. It also helps in good immune system and memory."

She said the amount of sleep a child needs depends on their age.

"Kids who are between six to 12 should get at least nine to 12 hours of sleep, and who are between 13 to 18 years of age, they should get at least eight to 10 hours of sleep," she said.

Choudhary said screen time before bed can interfere with a child's ability to fall asleep.

"You have a blue light which actually inhibits your melatonin production in your brain, and melatonin is a hormone which helps a good night's sleep," she said.

She recommends putting devices away at least one hour before bedtime, noting that an active brain makes falling asleep difficult.

Choudhary said parents should watch for signs if they suspect their child is not getting enough rest.

"It will be difficult for them to wake up. They will be feeling sleepy throughout the day, less productivity, and they will be more irritated, agitated," she said.