Back-to-school shopping tips to help families save money

LAFAYETTE — The National Retail Federation's back-to-school survey shows the average amount spent on back-to-school essentials for kindergarten through 12th grade last year was $858 per student. For 2026, the survey predicts spending will rise to $863 per student.

Costs such as backpacks, tennis shoes, uniforms, notebooks and pencils add up for many families.

“I feel like it’s more complicated for parents to buy more school uniforms and the more expensive it is," said Layla Roy, a middle school student.

Janice LeBlanc, president of Uniformity in Lafayette, said shopping early is one of the key ways families can reduce spending.

"If they shop in April, May, June, that's when stores are going to run sales," LeBlanc said.

Buying used is another cost-saving option. LeBlanc said her store carries a resale department with gently used items priced at less than half the cost of new pieces.

"We're not the only stores around town where parents can buy uniforms that are gently used, and I highly recommend that they don't buy everything new," LeBlanc said.

American National Bank also recommends checking what supplies a child has left over from the previous year — such as pencil sharpeners and scissors — before purchasing new items.