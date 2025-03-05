Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Ash Wednesday drive-thru options and times

To make Ash Wednesday--the kickoff to the season of Lent--more accessible and flexible for people, these Lafayette churches are offering ashes in a different way.
Posted
  • First Lutheran Church: 301 W Farrel Rd​. Lafayette
    • Drive-thru ashes distributed: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    • Service/Mass: 7:00 p.m.

Look for cones and volunteers directing traffic. For more information, click here.

  • Asbury United Methodist Church: 101 Live Oak Blvd, Lafayette
    • Drive-thru ashes distributed: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    • Service/Mass: 6:00 p.m.

Look for volunteers directing traffic; accessible off of Johnston St. or Bel Ann Dr. For more information, click here.

  • Northwood United Methodist Church: 4530 Moss Street, Lafayette
    • Drive-thru ashes distributed: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
    • Service/Mass: 6:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.