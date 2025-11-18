‘As You Were’ Veteran Story Swap brings service members together each month at Black Café

LAFAYETTE, La. — The monthly ‘As You Were’ meetup at Black Café offers veterans community, support, warm meals and a welcoming space to reconnect with others who served in the armed forces.

Joshua Johnson, a Navy veteran, has become a regular at the meetups.

“It’s good network, good connections,” Johnson said. “If you need benefits and stuff like that, there’s certain people in this group that you can get with and talk to. And if they can’t do it themselves, they will steer you in the right direction.”

The meetings were launched by Navy veteran Ray Alford, who wanted to offer warm food and open ears to anyone who walks through the doors of Black Café.

“It’s just about having a sense of community,” Alford said. “No matter what you are going through, it gives us a chance to come together as a community.”

Air Force veteran Siobhan Maev Hebert said she has witnessed the impact the meetings have on those who attend.

“I think everyone walks away feeling good, with full bellies and their hearts full,” Hebert said. “Hopefully you leave feeling a little bit better, a little more connected.”

Alford said the transition from military service back into civilian life can be one of the toughest challenges veterans face.

“From being a vet, you have this hero mentality,” he said. “And then you come home and it’s not the same thing, and you try to find where you belong. I found it here. I found my calling as far as helping people.”

Marine veteran Bryan Sergeant, who served from 1999 to 2023, attended the very first “As You Were” meeting two years ago.

“I’ve been coming to every one since then,” he said.

Sergeant said gatherings like this are crucial for veterans who miss the relationships they built while in uniform.

“A lot of veterans, we miss the camaraderie with our fellow brothers and sisters in arms,” he said. “Sometimes people have a hard time connecting with civilians because they don’t understand what we went through.”

For any veteran hesitant to share their experiences, Sergeant offered simple advice:

“Just come and be around other vets. We know what you went through.”

For more information, click here to connect with the “As You Were” social media pages by clicking here.

