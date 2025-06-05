As temps rise, so do the roads: Why pavement buckles in the heat

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Acadiana temperatures climb, the heat is doing more than making people sweat — it’s breaking up the roads beneath them.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirms that Tuesday’s heat led to a section of Moss Street buckling near Acorn Drive, forcing a partial road closure along LA 176.

Crews were able to repair the damage within hours, but for neighbors who live nearby, it’s the latest in a long line of road issues they say are being patched — not solved.

“You see it’s a patch here, not too far down it’s the same problem — nothing but patches,” said Marcus Montgomery, a Lafayette resident who has lived for more than 30 years. “It’s getting bad on tires, and we don’t have money to keep spending.”

According to DOTD, pavement buckling is common during extreme heat, especially on older concrete roads. Roadways are built with expansion joints — small cuts in the pavement designed to give the concrete room to expand. But when the temperature spikes, the concrete can push past those limits, and the stress forces pavement upward.

It happens when there’s not enough room for the concrete to expand, DOTD explains on their website. In older or weakened pavement, that pressure can cause sudden surface failure.

DOTD How road buckling forms

"When they occur, road buckles are localized and can arise when there is not enough room for the concrete to expand. This is typically seen during the warmer months," said Deidra Druilhet, DOTD's public information officer.

DOTD says it monitors road conditions statewide and responds as quickly as possible, but adds that it cannot predict exactly where or when buckling might occur.

For residents like Montgomery, quick repairs are appreciated — but not enough.

“Some cars don’t even have time to get over,” he said. “It’s not just heat — these roads need attention.”

What to do if you see damage?

DOTD encourages drivers to report unsafe conditions, buckling, or washouts directly to their local DOTD district office. Reports can also be submitted through the official DOTD website or by calling the district office at 337-262-6100.

Officials say they’ll continue monitoring the area and other heat-vulnerable roads through the summer.

If you’ve experienced issues along Moss or nearby Lafayette Parish roads, share your photos and tips with the newsroom at news@katctv.com or text us at 337-234-NEWS.

