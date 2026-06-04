As other parks improve, residents say Debaillon Park has been left behind

LAFAYETTE, La. — Residents and a Lafayette city-parish councilman are raising concerns about the condition of Debaillon Park, saying years of neglect have left the community space in disrepair.

District 1 Councilman Elroy Broussard said the park has deteriorated over time, with issues ranging from overgrown grass and trash to trees growing on top of pavilions and a deteriorating playground.

Among those voicing concerns is longtime resident Paul Benoit, whose family moved to the area in 1988. Benoit said he remembers a time when the park served as a hub for neighborhood activity.

"Oh, the park was beautiful and festive, and we had kids running around all day long," Benoit said. "I've never seen it get to this point."

Benoit said the park's current condition is especially noticeable because he still works to organize recreational activities for local youth.

"And the reason why I noticed that is because me and a couple of guys have got the youth to pretty much play football, basketball and baseball, and now when we go out there, it was like we can't do anything with it," he said.

Broussard said the park's condition has led many residents to question why it has not received the same level of attention as other recreational facilities throughout Lafayette Parish.

"We have been maintaining parks for the last 3 or 4 years, putting a million dollars into pickleball parks, we've got the skate park, but we don't even get the grass cut here," Broussard said.

Benoit said maintaining the park is about more than appearances. He believes investing in community spaces can encourage residents, particularly young people, to spend more time participating in recreational activities.

"We have so much to say about our youth, how violent they are, what they do and what they don't do, but we also don't have a place for them to be," Benoit said.

While residents welcome the possibility of improvements, Benoit said he hopes any efforts to restore the park will be long-lasting.

"I just hope that when they do maintain it, that it stays maintained," Benoit said. "It's not that you do it once and we get forgotten about because we have a lot of things that we do in that park."

Broussard is encouraging residents to voice their concerns about Debaillon Park during upcoming city council meetings as discussions continue about the future of the space.