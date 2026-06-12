Arts & Crafts for a cause: Kids to decorate for Southern Grace Hospice

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — A local business, Bright Mournings: A Celebration of Life, is hosting a series of free arts and crafts days through the summer for children ages 5 to 10 to help bring smiles to patients at Southern Grace Hospice with different crafts and cards.

It's taking place on June 19, July 10, and August 7 at the Youngsville Chamber Office from 10 am until noon. Lunch will be provided and there will be 10 spots per class.

Katie Bueche

"You know, we're helping those patients who are nearing end-of-life and we're doing that as a community and we're involving the kids, which is important because they need to learn empathy and they need to learn it at a young age," said Katie Bueche with Bright Mournings.

Arts & Crafts for a cause: Bright Mournings

To learn more about Bright Mournings, click here. For more on Southern Grace Hospice, click here.

