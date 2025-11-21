Artmosphere celebrates grand reopening in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Artmosphere, one of Lafayette’s well-known hubs for food, music, and local culture, officially reopened its doors Friday with a midday celebration at its longtime home on Johnston Street.

The event marked what owners called a new chapter for the venue, which has undergone several transitions over the years. Guests were greeted with a free buffet of Artmosphere’s signature dishes, along with a chance to reconnect with friends, artists, and neighbors.

Owner Justin Bennett said the goal is to create a space that feels open and welcoming to everyone, especially as downtown Lafayette continues to grow.

“I want people to experience a wide variety of music and art, as well as a community aspect,” Bennett said. “We’re right here on the corner of Convent and Johnston, right at the beginning of downtown. In the past, Artmosphere has been referred to as the gateway to downtown, so we just really want to be an open and inclusive house for everybody in the downtown area and throughout.”

The grand reopening marks a return to form for the venue, which has long served as a gathering place for live performances and community events.

More information about upcoming shows and activities will be shared on Artmosphere’s social media channels.