Artists showcase talents at annual Festival International

LAFAYETTE — Artists from all over are coming to downtown Lafayette each year to sell their art at Festival International.

From music to jewelry, the festival is an opportunity for people to gather together to appreciate many forms of art. For jewelry artist Katherine Prejean, the festival provides a boost to her business.

“Festival has been one of my biggest income streams each year. That’s why I enjoy doing this particular festival,” Prejean said.

“Doing festival and having my tent set up and the jewelry so that people can come in and actually feel it and touch it and I can talk about how I created it and what my motivation and inspiration was behind each piece. You can’t really get that when you’re online,” Prejean said.

Artist Lorrie Drennan drove in from Mississippi to put her art on display, and she says she would not want to be anywhere else this weekend.

“After just a few minutes here, I told my husband my people are here. I could just tell the vibe here was just exactly what I needed, and I’ve had three successful years and hoping for another one this year,” Drennan said.

“I don’t think there’s any more fun place to be this weekend than down here. The music, the people, the food. It’s just the whole package by the stage and so we get to listen to the music too and the food booths are all right there so I’ve got the perfect spot,” Drennan said.

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