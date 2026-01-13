Artists create mural to celebrate childhood and culture at Children’s Museum of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — What started as a blank wall is now being transformed into a vibrant community landmark as artists bring a massive mural to life at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana. The project is designed to celebrate the spirit of childhood and the cultural richness of Acadiana, covering a 5,600-square-foot wall overlooking Parc San Souci.

“We want you to see it, feel happy, bringing you back to that childhood and growing up in Acadiana,” said Lore Linton, the museum's executive director.

The mural is led by local artist Dirk Guidry and represents his largest endeavor yet. “It's a lot to cover, but it's also a lot to play with, so being able to compositionally execute that is a huge undertaking, but I'm up for it, as well as my team,” Guidry said.

Assisting Guidry is artist Lindsey Jenneman, who is helping to create a piece intended to brighten downtown Lafayette for years to come. “I have two small children, so it'll be great to kind of drive by and they know that I'm a part of it and will look at it and say, ‘Mama helped with that,’” Jenneman shared.

Jenneman believes community collaboration is what makes the local art scene unique. “Definitely the community aspect – there's a bunch of people working to make Lafayette even more beautiful and even more culturally beautiful and colorful,” she said.

Artists aim to complete the mural by the end of February, aligning with the museum’s 30th anniversary. “Projects like this are what brings the community together. Everybody benefits from it. It really just helps with the beautification of our city,” Guidry said.

The final mural may also feature creative contributions from Lafayette’s youngest residents, with selected children’s artwork incorporated into the design. The initiative reflects Lafayette’s commitment to fostering art, community pride, and cultural connection.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

