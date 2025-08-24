‘Art of Belonging’ exhibit highlights local artists with disabilities

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — A month-long art exhibit showcasing the creative talents of individuals with disabilities came to a close Sunday at the Lafayette Art Association and Gallery.

The exhibit, titled Art of Belonging, featured artwork from 17 artists, including 25-year-old twin brothers Coby and Chase Bergeron. The two have been pursuing their passion for art through St. Pierre’s Center for the Arts since 2021.

“I was born at 2:07 p.m.,” said Coby.

“And I was born at 2:24,” added Chase.

The brothers, who have developmental delays, say art gives them a meaningful outlet for expression.

“It means we learn, but it just takes a little longer to process,” said Coby.

Saint Pierre’s Center for the Arts is the only provider in Louisiana offering free art classes for people with disabilities. The program is supported by Leading Home Care, a local in-home care agency serving seniors and individuals with disabilities.

“Even if you don’t finish something right away, you can come back to it—even a month later,” said Chase.

“For people with disabilities, expressing themselves can be difficult. But not through art,” said Margo Baker, president of the Lafayette Art Association.

She said the focus of the exhibit is on the creativity and vision of the artists—not their limitations.

“I want people to focus on the art, and not the artist’s disability,” Baker said. “When you see it, read about it, and talk to the artists, you begin to understand their world. And artists love to talk about their work.”

Photos and highlights from the Art of Belonging exhibit are available on the Lafayette Art Association’s Facebook page.