Arrest made in MLK Jr. Drive homicide

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man earlier this month.

On April 9, Derrick Arceneaux, a 24-year-old Black man from Lafayette, was taken into custody without incident. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a warrant for second-degree murder.

The arrest is tied to the April 3 shooting in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. and found Joseph Bargeman Jr., 24, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A crime scene was established, and investigators began working the case immediately. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

