One dead in Lafayette shooting

Lafayette Police asking for tips to solve a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night on MLK Drive.

Police were called around 11:25 p.m. to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to investigating a shooting.

They found a dead man who had several gunshot wounds. They identified him as Joseph Bargeman Jr., 24, of Lafayette.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. You can also submit information anonymously through the LPD mobile app.