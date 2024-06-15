Arrest made in Lafayette shooting that left 15-year-old injured

LAFAYETTE, La. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lafayette on Friday night that left a 15-year-old injured.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, at around 8 p.m. on June 14, 2024, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Van Buren Drive in reference to a shooting in progress.

Responding officers located a juvenile male victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Lafayette Police say the 15-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He underwent surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.

According to Sgt. Robin Green, one suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting, Lloyd Courville, 17, of Lafayette. Courville was taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked on one count of attempted second degree murder.

This investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided as additional information becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information anonymously via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.