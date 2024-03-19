Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana State Troopers have made an arrest in connection with the early morning hit-and-run crash that killed one pedestrian and injured another in Lafayette.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a hit-and-run crash on Louisiana Highway 724 (Duhon Road) near Breaux Road in Lafayette Parish just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The crash claimed the life of Alicia Prudhomme, 43, of Carencro.

The initial investigation revealed that Prudhomme and another person were walking in or near the eastbound lanes of LA 724. At the same time, a vehicle traveling eastbound on LA 724 struck both pedestrians and then fled the scene. Both pedestrians were wearing dark clothing and no lighting was present.

Prudhomme was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office. The other pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Prudhomme's impairment is unknown. A toxicology sample was collected for analysis.

Through investigative means, troopers identified 40-year-old Vernon Landry of Lafayette as the driver of the 2008 Jeep Liberty believed to be involved in the crime.

On March 18, 2024, Landry was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of LRS 14:100 Hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

The crash remains under investigation.