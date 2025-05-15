Are Lafayette teachers getting a raise? Depends on tonight's school board meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School Board is set to discuss, and possibly vote on, a proposal to raise teacher salaries and implement an incentive stipend package—a move district leaders say will help attract and retain quality educators while reinforcing the parish's reputation as one of the top school systems in Louisiana.

Superintendent Francis Touchet said the salary increase is part of a broader plan to make the district more competitive statewide.

“We’re not just looking at outdoing our neighboring districts—we’re trying to be the No. 1 school district in the state of Louisiana,” Touchet said.

Under the proposed plan, starting salaries for new teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no experience would increase to $50,000. Current educators could receive a $5,000 to $6,000 pay raise.

The proposal also includes a performance-based stipend package for teachers who take on responsibilities beyond the regular school day, such as after-school programs, student clubs, testing performance, and extended athletic seasons.

“In addition to that $5,000 to $6,000 raise, teachers will have an opportunity to earn even more through these stipends,” Touchet said.

“I think we’re already there in many ways. Our educators are peerless—you can’t find better anywhere else," said Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Educators Association (LPEA) and a school librarian at Acadian Middle.

She said through her experience, many teachers spend hundreds—sometimes thousands—of dollars out of pocket during their first year in the classroom.

“You need containers, or a bookshelf, or school supplies,” Reed said. “I know I personally spent upwards of $1,000 my first year. I really applaud the school system for recognizing that extra work deserves extra pay,” she said.

The school board is scheduled to meet at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday to discuss and possibly vote on the proposal.

