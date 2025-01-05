Apartment fire in Scott, no one injured

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Scotsdale Street in Scott, Louisiana, prompting a quick response from local fire departments.

The blaze was reported at 3:12 p.m. at the Ile des Cannes Apartment Complex, where flames were seen coming from a downstairs unit.

Upon arrival, firefighters were informed by neighbors that the apartment’s occupants were still inside. Crews immediately entered the unit to search for potential victims and extinguish the flames.

Inside, firefighters found a fire burning in one of the bedrooms, which they quickly brought under control. Fortunately, there were no human victims, but two pets—a cat and a guinea pig—were safely rescued from the apartment.

An investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it was accidental in nature, with improperly discarded smoking materials considered a possible factor.

While the bedroom suffered extensive fire damage, the rest of the apartment experienced moderate smoke damage. The three other units in the building remained undamaged.

Firefighters from Lafayette, Duson, and Judice responded to assist in battling the blaze. No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters.

The incident remains under investigation.