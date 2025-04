The annual Juneteenth Job Fair is set for April 26 at the George Dupuis Recreation Center.

The event is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Center, which is located at 1212 E. Pont des Mouton Road in Lafayette.

There's no registration fee for vendors or job seekers. For more information, call 337.706.2165.

Here's the event flyer: