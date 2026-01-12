America250 flag raised at city hall to mark nation’s 250th anniversary

LAFAYETTE, La. — A flag-raising ceremony at Lafayette Consolidated Government is marking the start of a yearlong commemoration ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary, while also highlighting Louisiana’s often-overlooked role in the American Revolution.

Margaret Trahan, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said Louisiana played a critical role in the fight for independence, even though it was not one of the original 13 colonies.

“Because we live in Louisiana, we think, well, we weren’t in the 13 colonies, so what did that have to do with the American Revolution?” Trahan said.

Trahan said residents of the region, including Acadians, free people of color, and people of French and Spanish descent, were instrumental in protecting the Mississippi Gulf Coast from British forces.

“Our forefathers who lived in this area were key in helping to secure the Mississippi Gulf Coast and protect it from the British being able to make an end run behind the lines of the colonists that were really on the frontlines of fighting,” she said.

The America250 initiative is a nationwide, yearlong commemoration recognizing the 250th anniversary of American independence. Kevin Breaux with the Lafayette Veterans Affairs Commission said the observance encourages reflection on the nation’s origins and values.

“So often we look forward to what our veterans have done and continue to do, but we don’t always reflect on why they did it,” Breaux said. “America250 will allow people to look back and realize why we continue to fight for the things we fight for today.”

For Breaux, the connection between the 13 colonies and Louisiana helped shape the nation's future.

“There was a role for the Acadians in helping preserve this part of the country so that the American Revolution could succeed,” she said. “That connection is special and one that most people don’t realize exists.”

Breaux said the proclamation comes at a time of heightened tension across the country, making reflection especially important.

“This is truly a moment for us to reflect on our understanding of why we are all here. We may come from different parts of the world, but we are all here for one reason. I believe the America250 reflection will help us, especially those in turmoil today, to consider the events that have shaped the world. Let us take the time to reflect on why and how we created this country, and allow us to move forward together," Breaux tells KATC.

The America250 commemoration will continue through 2026, culminating on July 4th, when the nation marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

