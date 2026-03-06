Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project hits major milestone opening Highway 90 overpass

BROUSSARD, La. — The ongoing Ambassador Caffery Interchange project in Broussard has reached a major milestone, earning praise from local residents and business owners as traffic flow improves and congestion begins to ease.

“I pass this area every day, and I definitely can see the timing to get to where you have to go from one point to the other is a lot easier, a lot more accessible – so I’m very pleased with the outcome,” said Angela Thibeaux, owner of Salon Blue. “I like the fact that it’s wider... for me it’s a safety thing when you’re coming through.”

The project is part of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Geaux South program — a multi-year initiative to convert approximately 160 miles of U.S. Highway 90 into Interstate 49 South. When complete, the new corridor will link I-10 in Lafayette with the Westbank Expressway in New Orleans, enhancing access across south Louisiana.

Since work began in the fall of 2022, many motorists have been challenged by traffic detours and shifting lanes. “The path was different than this time. It changes every time. It’s confusing – and I worry about getting in a wreck because of it,” said Mary Ayers, a local driver.

Despite the challenges, businesses like Thibeaux’s are already seeing benefits as construction advances. “Over the last couple of months, you’ve seen a decline in movement, like people passing through the town, but now that the overpass is open, I see more — like with a business I have on the other street — I see more business for my business and just better traffic flow on this end of town,” Thibeaux said.

DOTD says the Geaux South program is designed to support economic growth, improve accessibility, cut congestion, and strengthen the state’s transportation system.

Construction will continue with guard rail pad installation, joint seal operations, grout work, and other finishing tasks as the project nears completion. “I think once it’s finished it’s going to be great from what I can tell, but they need to finish,” Ayers said.

