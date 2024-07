UPDATE: I-10 exit ramp and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy are now open for normal vehicle traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lafayette Police Department has shut down I-10 westbound exit ramp at Ambassador Caffery along with southbound Ambassador Caffery at the overpass.

Oil was spilled on the road after a crash, police say.

The closures will remain in place until sand can be spread across the spills.

An update will be provided when the roadways have reopened.