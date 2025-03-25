Allergy season strikes again: Local ENT shares treatment tips

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As allergy season swings into full force, many residents are feeling the impact of seasonal allergens like pollen from trees and grass.

Dr. Bradley Chastant—a board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist with almost 40 years of experience—says allergy symptoms often hit hardest during the spring and fall months, when weather changes bring a surge of environmental triggers.

"One of the reasons patients struggle more during allergy season is the cold weather. As the trees and grass bloom with more intensity, allergens are released, and that’s what we’re seeing this year," Chastant said.

Chastant, who practices at the Acadiana Allergy Center in Lafayette, reports that about 80 percent of patients schedule visits during these peak allergy periods.

The most common complaints, Chastant said, include sinus and nasal congestion.

“What we see is the sinus-nasal issues, and that’s your first filter so it picks up all this stuff so that’s why we're seeing those patients,” he explained.

Over-the-counter remedies like antihistamines or nasal sprays are sufficient for some patients to manage symptoms. However, the situation can be more complex for others and may require more intensive treatment.

Chastant emphasized several methods for managing allergy symptoms, from basic avoidance techniques to more specialized medical treatments. Here's a breakdown of standard options:



Avoidance: The first step in managing allergies is minimizing exposure to triggers. This could mean staying indoors during peak pollen times, using air purifiers at home, and keeping windows closed to prevent pollen from entering. "Identifying the issue and where you're having trouble—and avoiding that, kind of like Poison Ivy," Chastant explained.

Steroid Treatments: For those who need more than over-the-counter medications, topical steroids like Flonase can provide significant relief. "Flonase is a nasal steroid, and while it’s a powerful treatment, it works locally—not systemically; so it doesn’t have the same effects of oral steroids," Chastant explained.

Allergy Shots: Chastant recommends allergy shots for more severe or persistent allergies. He notes that allergy shots have been particularly effective in treating patients with concurrent conditions like eczema or acid reflux. "You get ‘em on shots, and that eczema is much more controllable. I've personally taken allergy shots for the last 22 years.”

Medication: Over-the-counter antihistamines like Allegra and Zyrtec are commonly used to manage mild allergy symptoms. These medications work by blocking histamines, which are chemicals released by the immune system in response to allergens. "During troubled times, I personally use Allegra and Flonase," said Chastant, "and they got a whole litany of compound steroids. Some of them we compound here in the office."

Combination Treatments: In some cases, combining the above treatments may be necessary. For example, a patient who struggles with both nasal and skin issues might benefit from both allergy shots and a topical steroid.



Chastant advises that it's important to consult a specialist if allergy symptoms persist despite over-the-counter treatments or if they interfere with daily life.

