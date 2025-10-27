All Saints’ Day service, blessing of graves planned in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A long-standing Catholic tradition will be observed this weekend in Lafayette as families gather to remember loved ones.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home will host its annual All Saints’ Day service on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 beginning at 9 a.m.

Father Joe Campion from St. Edmond’s Roman Catholic Church will lead the ceremony inside the chapel before a procession to the cemetery.

During the procession, families will stand by the graves of their loved ones as Father Campion blesses each site with holy water.

The funeral home staff will offer white and yellow flowers, along with prayer cards, to attendees. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony, which is free and open to the public.

All Saints’ Day dates back to the 4th century and was officially established in the 9th century by Pope Gregory IV as a day to honor all saints, known and unknown.