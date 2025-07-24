Ahoy! First Pirate Festival set to set sail this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La — The inaugural Pirate Festival is set to take place this Saturday, July 26, 2025, at The Sidecar, offering an afternoon filled with adventure and entertainment for all ages.

The event will kick off at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m., welcoming all ages. Following that, the festival will continue for those 18 and older from 7 p.m. onward.

Attendees are invited to partake in a pirate costume contest, offering a chance to win epic prizes. The festival will also feature special performances, including belly dancing, along with live music and opportunities to shop local vendors for pirate-themed goods.

A silent auction will also be held benefit Hearts of Hope, the only sexual trauma center in Acadiana, Hearts of Hope oversees all sexual assault reporting and case management for children and adult victims in the community.

The event will take place at 422 Refinery St, Lafayette, LA.

