After the fire: Where families can turn for help in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH — After several recent house fires across Acadiana, multiple families are facing the same reality — suddenly displaced and unsure of what to do next.

For Philip Mouton, that reality began with a phone call.

“Approximately 10 o’clock, my neighbor called and asked if we were doing all right,” Mouton said. “And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘You don’t know? Your house is on fire.’”

By the time Mouton and his family arrived home, the house was already engulfed in flames. The night quickly turned into hours of uncertainty as they searched for their dogs, one of whom suffered burns but survived.

In the days since, Mouton said the loss hasn’t fully set in.

“Losing the house, I don’t think, is the hardest thing,” he said. “It’s more eye-opening how much help we’ve gotten from people.”

Neighbors brought clothes in the middle of the night. Friends helped organize donations. Coworkers reached out, and the American Red Cross contacted the family the very next day.

According to Micah Nicholas, executive director of the Capital West Chapter of the American Red Cross, families affected by a house fire are never expected to navigate the aftermath alone.

“If someone has been affected by a home fire, they can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to reach us 24/7,” Nicholas said. “In the immediate aftermath, we respond immediately — often within hours — to provide safe temporary lodging and assistance to get them through the night.”

Once a family calls, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are typically deployed within hours to meet them on site.

“They provide financial assistance to help them get through the night,” Nicholas said. “Then they’re connected to a different part of our team who helps replace critical items such as medical supplies or medications.”

The Red Cross focuses on immediate needs — temporary lodging, food, clothing, medications, and emotional support. Nicholas said long-term rebuilding and replacement of furniture or household items is often handled through additional community resources.

Nicholas emphasized that Red Cross assistance is not based on income or homeownership.

“Everyone qualifies,” he said. “Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, all you have to do is call that 1-800-RED-CROSS number, and we’ll send someone out to support.”

For families who need support beyond what the Red Cross provides, Nicholas recommends calling 232-HELP or 2-1-1, which connects callers to a hotline of local nonprofit and community resources.

“That’s a phenomenal resource that’s connected within the community,” Nicholas said. “They have contact information for nonprofit organizations and know what resources are available.”

For Mouton, the most important lesson has been the power of community.

“I think you should know that it’s going to be all right,” he said. “I think your community will come out for you.”

He also shared advice he never expected to give.

“Get to know your neighbors,” Mouton said. “Because they’ll be the ones to support you whenever you need it.”

Nicholas echoed that message, reminding families that help is always available.

“You’re not alone,” he said. “You have the community. You have nonprofit organizations like the American Red Cross who are ready to step in and help.”

If you would like to donate to the Mouton family, you can do so through their GoFundMe.

For help after a house fire, here are a few resources: