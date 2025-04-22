After rare cancer battle, Lafayette mom gets help from local business

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Helping neighbors in need—that's the mission one local roofing company is taking to heart.

Pelican Roofing is stepping up to support Rachel Steen, a local single mother whose life was forever changed following a rare cancer diagnosis.

Resilient. Vibrant. Strong.

Those are just a few words that describe Steen, who said a trip to the dentist three years ago led to a shocking discovery, “They noticed that I had a hole literally in my skull,” Steen said.

What began as a minor toothache quickly turned serious. A referral for additional imaging revealed something far more alarming—a cyst. After a biopsy, Steen was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, an extremely rare form of cancer affecting roughly 1,200 people each year.

To remove the cancer, doctors had to surgically take out part of her upper jaw, nasal cavity, palate, and upper teeth, “I was left without any of that,” Steen said. “So it makes eating, speaking and drinking pretty difficult.”

A former event planner and single mother, Steen has faced major challenges re-entering the workforce. Now in remission, she’s hoping to undergo reconstructive surgery that could greatly improve her quality of life—but it comes with a hefty price tag. Her insurance has denied coverage, labeling the surgery “cosmetic.”

That’s when Pelican Roofing stepped in.

“It’s been a very difficult time for her,” said George Boudreaux, co-owner of Pelican Roofing. “It’s been three years and her insurance isn’t covering it, so we’re stepping up—not just monetarily to cover the cost of the surgery, but to also connect her with other people who can help.”

You might have spotted Boudreaux running down Camellia Boulevard in a pelican costume—"Roofus," the company’s mascot. It’s all part of a campaign to raise awareness and funds for Steen’s surgery. The effort even includes runs in Baton Rouge, “She’s a wonderful person,” Boudreaux said. “She deserves it as much as anyone and I think she’ll certainly pay it forward.”

The fundraiser continues through May 8. To learn more or donate, visit: runwithroofus.com.

