After deadly shooting, Mall of Louisiana closed as school community mourns and reacts

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A KATC crew was stationed Friday morning across the street from Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette Parish, following the deadly shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

According to the school’s website, Ascension Episcopal is divided into three campuses, with the high school located in Youngsville. KATC’s Paris Flannigan remained outside the campus throughout the morning monitoring activity respectfully trying to learn more about the three high school seniors injured in the shooting.

This comes as updated information continues to come in following Thursday’s shooting at the Mall of Louisiana. Baton Rouge authorities now confirm five people were injured and one person was killed. Police say the victim who died was 17 years old, but their identity has not yet been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside the mall’s food court after an argument between two groups escalated into gunfire, with innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

In a Facebook post, the Mall of Louisiana announced it would be closed Friday, April 24, out of respect for the victims:

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone who was impacted by the senseless act of violence that took place here today. Out of respect for the victims, the Mall of Louisiana will be closed on Friday, April 24, 2026. We will share information regarding belongings pickup and future operational hours as more information becomes available.”

KATC has also learned that Ascension Episcopal School’s baseball team has postponed its playoff game against Westminster Christian Academy in Opelousas.

Additionally, a parent tells KATC a prayer service is expected to be held at the school Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. We reached out to the school for more information about the service and any additional activities planned to support the three high school students; however, the school says it is not releasing any further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KATC for updates as more information becomes available.

