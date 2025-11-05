Affiliated Blind of Louisiana hosts 2025 State Convention this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Affiliated Blind of Louisiana (ABL) will host its 2025 State Convention from Nov. 7–9, combining education, community engagement and fundraising to support services for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The three-day event will take place at the Holiday Inn North in Lafayette and the ABL Training Center on St. Mary Street. The convention will feature educational sessions, vendor exhibits and recreational activities designed to inform and inspire attendees.

A highlight of the weekend will be ABL’s 50/50 raffle fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the organization’s statewide programs, including the training center and membership fees. The winner will be announced during the convention and will receive half of the total funds raised.

“This fundraiser will help support our state convention happening this weekend both at the Holiday Inn North and here at the ABL Training Center,” said Chyvonne Blanchard, state coordinator for the Affiliated Blind of Louisiana. “It’s for anyone who’s visually impaired or blind, their family members or friends—anybody who wants to support the cause and come out to learn more about what we do.”

Donations from the raffle will directly benefit ABL’s mission to provide education, rehabilitation and advocacy for Louisianans who are blind or visually impaired. Every ticket purchased helps ABL empower individuals to live full, independent lives by teaching vital skills that foster confidence and independence.

The winner will be announced this weekend and does not need to be present to claim the prize.

For more information or to purchase a raffle ticket, click here.

