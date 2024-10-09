Advocates demand transparency from Lafayette Diocese

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two victims of sexual abuse by a priest came together in front of St. John Cathedral Catholic Church to call for increased transparency from the Lafayette Diocese regarding priests accused of sexual abuse. Displayed prominently were the names of accused priests, drawing attention to ongoing concerns within the community.

David Clohessy, former national director of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests and a victim himself, led the effort. He urged the diocese to include three additional names, written on a sheet of paper he held, to a public list of credibly accused abusers.

Clohessy criticized the diocese for its legal maneuvers against victims seeking justice. In June, the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld the state’s “look-back” law, which extends the deadline for sexual abuse victims to file lawsuits by three years. Following this ruling, three lawsuits were filed in Lafayette just days later.

The gathering reflects a community's demand for accountability and support for survivors of abuse.

KATC reached out to the Lafayette Diocese for comment. At this time, we have not heard back.