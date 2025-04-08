Advocate: Detained Acadiana resident has been released

A 73-year-old Lafayette grandfather who was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week is back home after spending a week in an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

Family members spread the news on social media Monday that Jose Francisco Garcia Rodriguez, a native of Cuba, has been freed, the newspaper reports.

Rodriguez, who came to the United States 45 years ago from Cuba with just the clothes on his back, was stopped by ICE agents while he drove to work on April 1. The agents detained him and took him to the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center, the Advocate reports.

To read the full story, click here.