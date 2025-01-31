Accused domestic abuser wounds himself jumping fence

A suspect running from police was wounded Friday when the gun he had in his pocket went off while he was climbing a fence.

Kervon Duhon, 23, was listed in stable condition, police say.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Theo Street just before noon on Friday. A man allegedly hit his former girlfriend and threatened to shoot her and himself. He fired the gun into the ceiling, and ran away before officers arrived.

Around 1 p.m., they found him near the intersection of Evangeline and W. Congress Streets. They started chasing him, and while he was trying to jump a fence the gun went off, wounding him. Officers caught him and took him to the hospital.

Duhon had two active felony warrants. He also is accused of resisting an officer, child endangerment, battery of a dating partner, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on these charges.

Lafayette Parish records indicate a warrant for his arrest was issued in December when Duhon failed to show up for court in a pending case in which he's accused of two drug charges, burglary, and resisting arrest.