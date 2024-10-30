Accident blocks left lane on I-49 south, traffic delays extend to north university avenue

LAFAYETTE PARISH — An accident on Interstate 49 South at Pont Des Mouton Road continues to cause significant traffic delays. The left lane remains blocked, creating congestion that now stretches toward North University Avenue, affecting drivers in the Lafayette area.

The incident initially caused a backup reaching Hector Connoly Road. As crews work to clear the scene, the traffic line has now extended even further south. Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution, and consider alternate routes to avoid further congestion.

Local authorities have not provided an estimated time for reopening the left lane. Neighbors are encouraged to stay informed of road conditions and check traffic updates for any changes.

