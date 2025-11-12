Acadiana's Holiday Favorites: Sweet Dough Pie Fold-overs

LAFAYETTE PARISH (KATC) — The holiday season is officially here — prime-time for baking.

That's why KATC is touring Acadiana bakeries, showing you how to make some of your favorite holiday delights from scratch.

At Nora's Sweets off of Youngsville Highway, owner Charlotte Alexander and her sister Shirley are carrying on their mother's legacy, helping to warm Acadiana's hearts through their stomachs. They tell us Nora, their mother and the bakery's namesake, always had a passion for baking and feeding the neighborhood, especially during the holiday season. The first dish that came to mind when looking back on those treasured times? Sweet potato sweet dough pie fold-overs.

Here's how to make it.

INGREDIENTS

For the dough:



2 1/2 cups sifted plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup warmed butter

1 cup sugar

2 well beaten eggs

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp milk

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/3 cup shortening

For the filling:



﻿﻿3 medium sweet potatoes (about 2-3 cups mashed)

﻿﻿1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

﻿1 cup granulated sugar (or a mix of granulated and brown sugar to taste)

2 large eggs

Lightly beaten 1/2 cup evaporated milk (or heavy cream, or whole milk)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

﻿﻿1/4 tsp salt

Optional: 1/4 tsp ground ginger or cloves for a deeper spice flavor

PREP/BAKING DIRECTIONS

For the filling:

1. Wash, peel, then cut the sweet potatoes into even chunks. Place them in a large pot and cover them with cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10-20 minutes, or until fork-tender.

2. Drain potatoes well and return them to the pot or a large bowl. Mash until very smooth using a potato masher or electric mixer. For an extra smooth, string-free texture, press mixture through a fine-mesh sieve or use a food processor. Allow mashed sweet potatoes to cool slightly.

3. In large mixing bowl, beat cooled mashed sweet potatoes and softened butter until well combined.

4. Mix in sugar(s), spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and any optional spices), and vanilla extract.

5. Add beaten eggs and evaporated milk (or alternative milk/cream). Beat mixture until everything is smooth and well blended, typically for a few minutes to achieve a creamy, airy consistency.

For the dough:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Sift flour, salt, baking powder together.

3. Cream butter, sugar, eggs together.

4. Add vanilla, milk, and dry ingredients.

5. Blend well, place dough on lightly floured board, then sprinkle flour over dough, shape to a circle, and roll to 1/2 inch thick.

6. Transfer to parchment paper-lined cooking sheet, add approx. 2 tablespoons of filling, gently fold over into half-circle, and seal open edge with fork. Use fork to poke a few holes in the top of the sweet dough pie fold-over.

7. Transfer cooking sheet to preheated oven and let bake on top rack for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.

**NOTE: Every oven is different. When in doubt, bake for less time — you can always put it back in the oven for more time.**

8. Place on cooling rack and let sit to cool. Once cool, dust any remaining flour off of the sweet dough pie.

9. Enjoy!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

To learn more about Nora's Sweets, click here or visit the bakery's Facebook page.

If you know of dish or a bakery in Acadiana that you would like us to feature this holiday season, email the newsroom at news@katctv.com or GMA anchor Taylor Toole at taylor.toole@katctv.com.

