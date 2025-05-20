Acadiana Women Go Red for Heart Health

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Dozens of women across Acadiana came together Tuesday in support of heart health and wellness at the annual Go Red for Women event, hosted by the American Heart Association.

The event served as a space for education, inspiration, and community—highlighting the importance of heart disease awareness and the power of women supporting women.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States. More than 44% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease.

Organizers say the event focused on connection and engagement, encouraging attendees to prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional well-being—at every age and stage of life.

