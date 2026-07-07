Acadiana soccer fans pack Adopted Dog Brewing to cheer on Team USA in World Cup

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Team USA supporters filled Adopted Dog Brewing Monday night, wearing red, white and blue as they gathered to watch the United States face Belgium in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup match.

The brewery opened specifically for the occasion, welcoming fans with food, drinks and televisions positioned throughout the venue so everyone could catch the action.

"We decided to open on the Monday and have a watch party," one brewery representative said.

Throughout the evening, chants of "USA! USA!" echoed across the brewery as fans celebrated together.

For many, the excitement extended beyond a single match.

Supporters said the tournament feels especially meaningful as the United States prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup and approaches the nation's 250th anniversary.

"The fact that it's in North America, it's USA, and it's the 250th year, all lining up right around July 4th, has added a very special energy," one fan said.

Some fans also discussed the controversy surrounding a red card issued to a U.S. player during the team's previous match. While several questioned whether the call was deserved, they remained optimistic about the team's chances.

"I don't think his red card was fair, but at the same time, I do think we have other guys that are capable," one supporter said. "Win or lose, I'm just happy we've made it this far."

Despite disagreements over officiating, fans said the tournament has fostered a sense of community.

"I think the World Cup this year has definitely brought together a sense of unity," one fan said. "Everyone's supporting each other — something I think we really need right now."

Another fan compared the international tournament to "having the world's greatest sleepover with all our cousins that came to town," saying people from different cultures and backgrounds are coming together to celebrate the sport.

As the match unfolded Monday night, supporters at Adopted Dog Brewing said the shared experience of cheering for Team USA was just as memorable as the game itself.