Acadiana Renaissance Charter High Booster Club hosts annual Gumbeaux Cookoff in Youngsville

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Acadiana Renaissance Charter High Booster Club is getting ready to serve up something special this weekend at its annual Gumbeaux Cookoff. The event will take place Saturday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The Cookoff will feature three categories of competition — chicken and sausage gumbo, seafood gumbo, and dessert — along with a People’s Choice Award.

In addition to the gumbo tastings, visitors can enjoy music, games, craft booths, and food vendors throughout the day. Proceeds from the event will benefit Acadiana Renaissance Charter High School’s athletics programs.

The event is open to the public, and organizers encourage everyone to come hungry and ready to vote for their favorite gumbo.