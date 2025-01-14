Acadiana Park campground reopens

LAFAYETTE, La. — After being closed for several months, Acadiana Park Campground is now open and ready to welcome back outdoor enthusiasts. The popular spot, which offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of Lafayette, was shut down in May 2024 due to staffing shortages.

According to park officials, the campground’s former attendant resigned last year, and park officials since then, struggled to find a replacement, leading to the extended closure.

However, a new campground attendant has been hired and the park is once again available for visitors looking to enjoy nature.

"It’s just great for the public to re-access the campground again, especially in time for the upcoming festivals," said Lafayette PARC’s Programs and Maintenance Manager, Ross Gresham. "We get a lot of campers and we are real excited to have it back opened.”

During the closure, the Lafayette Parish Parks and Recreation Department took the opportunity to make several upgrades to the site.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, improvements include:

Repairing security lighting and plumbing leaks.

Cleaning and repainting showers and restrooms.

Mulching playgrounds and pressure washing picnic tables, pavilions, restrooms and office buildings.

Cleaning site pads and inspecting BBQ pits, fire pits, breakers, and receptacles to ensure full functionality.



For more information or to make a reservation, click here.

