Acadiana musicians to be featured on World Cafe

Some of Acadiana's musicians will be featured on World Cafe, a well-known public radio program.

The identity of the musicians is secret - for now - but they will be featured at the beginning of the show's first hour (around 9 a.m. Central Standard Time) on September 18 during the show.

In Acadiana, you can listen on KRVS, at 88.7 FM on the radio, or via stream at KRVS.com

This performance was recorded in the studio of KRVS Radio Acadie at UL Lafayette. This launches the national program’s monthly presentation of artists from this region. Widely acknowledged as a musical tastemaker, World Cafe is carried on 285 stations throughout the United States.

The identity of the featured act will be revealed on World Cafe’s initial Acadiana Music Spotlight broadcast.

“It’s so exciting to give artists from this region the opportunity to be featured alongside musicians like Tracy Chapman, Emmylou Harris and Talking Heads on a national platform,” said KRVS assistant general manager Megan Constantin.

She initiated the Acadiana Music Spotlight and helped choose 36 musical acts whose audio and video recordings she’ll forward to the World Cafe team.

While the national program plans to present one musical act from this region each month, all 36 participating bands from Acadiana will appear on KRVS’ YouTube channel and Spotify.

This isn’t the first collaboration between KRVS and World Cafe, based at public station WXPN in Philadelphia.

“A decade ago, World Cafe made a trip to Lafayette as a part of the show’s Sense of Place series, where we visit musical hot spots from around the globe and try to give an insider’s view of what makes a city’s music scene unique,” said senior producer Kimberly Junod. The result was the Zydeco Crossroads concert and broadcast series.

“I remember being struck then by the diversity of talented musicians, the linguistic richness, and the way in which tradition and innovation mix to create a one-of-a-kind music scene in Lafayette,” Junod said.

“Over the next year,” she added, “our national audience will get to experience that for themselves and hear what is happening in the region now. We are so pleased to be able to shine a light on these artists in the Acadiana Music Spotlight series with the help of our partner, KRVS.”

KRVS is the 100,000-watt FM station licensed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette since 1963. It’s a community-supported, listener-focused public radio station dedicated to preserving and promoting the unique culture and heritage of Acadiana. For six decades, KRVS has been a trusted source for news, local music and cultural programming.