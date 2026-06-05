Acadiana Meta Fest is returning to the Downtown Convention Center on Lafayette's Buchanan Street on Saturday, June 6, from 10 am to 5 pm. The family-friendly event is where you can geek out on all things spiritual and metaphysical.

It costs nothing to get in the door, but the event features live entertainment and paid workshops of your choice from energy healers and divination readers, such as tarot and Oracle cards, palmistry, and more. You can also peruse a variety of local mystical vendors selling a multitude of whimsical and metaphysical items like incense and smudge bundles, crystals and minerals, aromatherapy, pendulums, dowsing rods, and more.

Organizer Tara Guy, owner of Synergy Metaphysical Shop, told KATC that while some might consider the subject matter taboo, the event offers a specific time and place for the spiritual community to gather and share their passion and culture with the masses — especially when it comes to Louisiana folk magic.

"The thing I would really like people to think about is instead of like 'scary' or 'spirits', think more of energy, we are dealing in energy," Guy said. "This is all positive energy, everything here is about the positive. Sure, does light also have dark, yes, but we are not in there, we are celebrating light — we are about light, healing and happiness."

Acadiana Meta Fest returns to Downtown Lafayette

Guy emphasized that all are welcome to attend the event — but if you do, she said to be sure to come with an open mind.

