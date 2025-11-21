Acadiana honors its elders at the 32nd Senior Citizens Day celebration

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Acadiana neighbors gathered earlier today for the 32nd Senior Citizens Day, a long-running celebration honoring the older adults who have helped shape the community.

Organizers said the event was designed to show gratitude for seniors who have spent decades supporting their families and neighborhoods. Many who attended have taken part since the celebration began, including several participants in their 90s.

This year’s focus centered on appreciation and on recognizing the challenges many seniors face today. Organizers say the event is meant to remind older neighbors that they are valued and supported, especially at a time when many feel they aren’t getting the help they need.

The annual gathering continues to serve as a chance for families to reconnect and to recognize the people who remain at the heart of Acadiana’s communities.