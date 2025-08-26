Acadiana High School in Scott to receive major expansion

SCOTT, La. — Acadiana High School in Scott will soon undergo a major expansion, marking the first significant renovation since the 1970s for the school built in 1969.

The project will add a new two-story academic building to the front of the existing school. The expansion will eliminate modular classrooms currently located outside the main building, moving all students back into the primary structure.

According to Lafayette Parish School System officials, the changes are designed to enhance safety and security at the campus.

Sophia Spadoni, who has lived across from the high school for about 15 years, supports the upcoming changes.

"I think it's great for the school. I think it's great for the kids that go there," Spadoni said. "Other schools are improving and renovating and they are opening new schools, so I think it's about time Acadiana High gets a renovation as well."

She believes the renovation will benefit more than just current students and faculty.

"Oh absolutely. I think it's going to be great for the students that go there and the students in the area and make more people want to go to the school wherever it's been renovated so hopefully more people will choose to put their kids in the public system if they see a brand new school," Spadoni said.

The renovation will create what Spadoni describes as "a whole new fresh atmosphere."

According to Britt Latiolais, District 5 President with the Lafayette Parish School Board:

“This is long overdue and necessary. Safety is one of the most important and key issues within the school system and this puts students in one secure building. This is one of the main reasons why I wanted to run for office, and I am proud to have accomplished this before the end of my term. I would like to thank all the board members I have served with for helping make this a reality. A special thanks to my good friend and fellow board member District 1's own David Lejuene."

The changes are set to be completed by fall 2027.

