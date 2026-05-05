Acadiana doctor, advocate react as Supreme Court restores abortion pill access

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday temporarily restored access to the abortion pill mifepristone, blocking a lower court decision that had restricted how the drug could be distributed in Louisiana.

The ruling comes after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans unanimously decided Friday to prohibit mail-order prescriptions of mifepristone, citing conflicts with Louisiana’s existing abortion ban.

The Supreme Court’s action allows the drug to continue being prescribed via telehealth and delivered by mail while legal challenges proceed.

In Lafayette, physicians and anti-abortion advocates say the shifting rulings are already affecting how patients seek care.

Dr. Damon Cudihy of Acadiana OB-GYN said the increased reliance on telehealth has raised concerns in his practice.

“The way I see it, it’s complicated my practice,” Cudihy said. “It’s definitely pushed a lot of women to seeking abortions online without an in-person visit, and that’s a lot of my concern.”

Cudihy said telehealth was a useful tool during the COVID-19 pandemic but is not ideal for his specialty.

“I did the best I could in that situation, but I learned really quickly that, particularly as an OB/GYN, I need to be able to see the patient in person,” he said. “I need to be able to do an ultrasound to look at her reproductive organs.”

He added that he believes medications like mifepristone should require in-person oversight.

“A drug that has the capacity to do what this drug has the capacity to do should require an in-person visit,” Cudihy said.

Cudihy also said he has treated patients who took the medication and later sought follow-up care.

“I have,” he said when asked if he has seen such cases. “Interestingly enough, they’ve come to me because they’ve had regret and have wanted to reverse it.”

Anti-abortion advocates argue that broader access to the drug raises safety and legal concerns.

Erica Inzina, policy director for Louisiana Right to Life, said the issue is unlikely to be resolved soon.

“It should not be available at the click of a button by anybody,” Inzina said. “Men can obtain this drug online, abusers, human traffickers.”

She added that even if stricter regulations are upheld, enforcement will remain a challenge.

“The reality is that we cannot protect our citizens here in Louisiana when this drug market is allowed to just run rampant like it is,” Inzina said.

The Supreme Court’s decision is temporary, and further rulings are expected as the case moves forward.