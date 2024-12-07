Acadian Village celebrates the holiday season with over one million lights for a great cause

LAFAYETTE, KATC — The holiday spirit is shining brighter than ever in the heart of Acadiana as the 44th annual Acadian Village kicks off its holiday celebration with more than one million twinkling lights. The event, which covers 10 acres, is a special tradition that draws visitors from near and far to experience a blend of history, Christmas cheer, and a deep sense of community.

Presented by LARC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting over 300 adults with developmental disabilities, the Acadian Village celebration is more than just a holiday spectacle. It’s a testament to the power of inclusion and the importance of supporting individuals with unique abilities.

"The people here have what the world needs," said Brian Hengens, CEO of LARC. "While others might think they are lacking something, the truth is, everyone has their own gifts. This is the one we really need."

The Acadian Village, a replica of a traditional Acadian settlement, offers visitors an authentic glimpse into South Louisiana's past. The Folk Museum, a key feature of the celebration, houses an original house from Pecan Island, built in the 1800s. The combination of festive lights and historical exhibits creates a captivating experience for all ages.

The Acadian Village holiday display is open for viewing throughout the season, offering a perfect way to enjoy the festive spirit while supporting a great cause.

For those looking to get involved, Acadian Village is always looking for volunteers to help with the ongoing holiday events.

Volunteer link

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F49ABA92DA1F5C07-48933623-noel#/