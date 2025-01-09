Abadie appointed permanent Public Works Director

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet announces Warren Abadie will serve as the permanent Director of Public Works for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

"With an extensive background in engineering and public infrastructure management, Abadie brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the department responsible for maintaining and enhancing the quality of life for Lafayette residents. He will continue to serve as Director of Traffic, Roads, and Bridges," a release states.

The release also announced the hiring of a consultant to review operations.

"To evaluate department operations and identify improvements, LCG has engaged Mark Moses, owner of CapCon Consulting, LLC., with over 35 years of experience in public sector asset and financial management, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Public Works Department. Moses brings extensive expertise in facility planning and control, having served as former Assistant Commissioner of the Louisiana Division of Administration and Director for the State of Louisiana’s Facility Planning and Control division," the release states.

Here's what the MP had to say:

“Warren has been an integral part of LCG for many years and his knowledge will help us as we dive deeper into our departments,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Many of Public Works’ functions blend into other areas of LCG and may require restructuring. It’s important both our organizational structure and infrastructure remain strong and capable of meeting the needs of our taxpayers for years to come.”