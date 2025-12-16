A warm gesture: Lafayette woman gives free coats to those in need

LAFAYETTE, La. — As temperatures drop across Acadiana, neighbors are stepping up to make sure no one is left out in the cold. One local effort is providing warmth and comfort to those without reliable heating this holiday season showing how small acts of generosity can make a big difference.

In downtown Lafayette, Robin McMillan is offering anyone who walks by the chance to pick up a warm coat, scarves, gloves, or even a hat.

According to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, nearly 700 people experiencing or at risk of homelessness die each year from hypothermia in the United States.

McMillan tells KATC that since she started the clothing drive, more than 100 coats have already been picked up.

“Who likes being freezing? Nobody,” McMillan said. “So why wouldn’t everybody want to give away coats they’re not wearing? I had a couple of men walk in and ask, ‘Are you the one giving away free coats?’ One of them told me, ‘Thank you so much, I’ve been freezing.’ It’s really sad when you’re not as blessed as others.”

All items are donated and free to anyone in need. McMillan says she plans to continue the coat drive through January.

But Robin’s philanthropy doesn’t stop there. She also dedicates her time to delivering Christmas gifts to children across Acadiana who might otherwise go without during the holiday season. Her organization, Rosa’s Angels, is named in honor of her mother.

If you know a child whose family may not have the means to provide gifts this year, you can stop by McMillan’s Pub and fill out a form.

If you’d like to donate winter clothing or learn how you can help provide Christmas gifts, you can contact Robin directly by phone (337) 781-7069.

Donations can also be dropped off at:

