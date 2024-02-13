A second rig overturns in Scott on Monday

After an 18-wheeler carrying flammable liquid overturned on Heidi Circle early Monday, Scott Firefighters had a second haz-mat crash to deal with that evening.

Scott Fire officials tell us that another rig, transporting drums of flammable liquid, had overturned on Landry Road.

Firefighters were called to the 3600 block of Landry Road just before 7 p.m. on Monday, and found a rig with a box trailer full of 55-gallon drums and totes of flammable liquid had overturned. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle without injury, officials say.

Lafayette Fire Department Haz-Mat Unit was called to help with the chemicals, and their assessment revealed no leaks. All the flammable liquid had to be removed from the trailer before the rig could be removed.

The road was closed while equipment was brought to the scene to remove the containers, and motorists were asked to avoid the area. As of early Tuesday, crews were still clearing the crash, but they were hoping to have everything cleaned up and the road re-opened by Tuesday morning.

The crash on Heide Circle was cleared around 2:30 a.m., officials said. To read about it, click here.